15,600 Shares in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PLBC stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $151.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.