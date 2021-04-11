Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 9,959 Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.48. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0189 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

