Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Hold

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of BPRN opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $183.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.63.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,427 shares during the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

