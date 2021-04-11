America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Earns Buy Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their buy rating on shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Stephens currently has a $154.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $144.38 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $165.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.29 and its 200 day moving average is $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $954.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $228.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,553,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 340,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 44.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 52,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

