Wolfe Research Raises CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target to $20.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its target price increased by Wolfe Research from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COMM. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. CommScope has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 13,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CommScope by 1,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.