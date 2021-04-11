TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCG BDC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.10.

Shares of TCG BDC stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $758.02 million, a P/E ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. TCG BDC has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.96 million. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC during the third quarter worth $113,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in TCG BDC during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC during the third quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

