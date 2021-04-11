$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.29 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.09.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,960.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 157,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $9,506,122.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,766,302.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778 over the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,862,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 161,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average of $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $40.18 and a 12-month high of $68.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

