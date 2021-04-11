Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $55.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.38% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.
Shares of THC stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.46, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $57.88.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
