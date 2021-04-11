Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $55.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Shares of THC stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.46, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $57.88.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

