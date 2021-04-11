The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $76.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $68.89.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Insiders sold 1,372,113 shares of company stock valued at $81,135,176 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.