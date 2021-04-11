Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $8.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $134.28 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

