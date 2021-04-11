The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Truist

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

SMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.71.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $248.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $108.33 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.62.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $528,594.55. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.