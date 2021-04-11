TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TPIC. BTIG Research raised their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered TPI Composites from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.91.

Shares of TPIC opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -68.92 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $53,869.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,130.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $182,004.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,741,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after buying an additional 590,556 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,089,000 after buying an additional 466,130 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 1,056.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after buying an additional 390,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $20,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

