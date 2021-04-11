CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Get CHF Solutions alerts:

CHF Solutions stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. CHF Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.34. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 254.26% and a negative return on equity of 173.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CHF Solutions will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHF Solutions stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.15% of CHF Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CHF Solutions (CHFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CHF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.