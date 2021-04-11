DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Separately, TheStreet raised DXP Enterprises from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of DXPE opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $588.44 million, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 2.80.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $232.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $84,562.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

