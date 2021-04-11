Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CVNA. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.27.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $271.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.38 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Carvana has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $323.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.47.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $29,083.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $29,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total transaction of $3,078,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,318,235.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 764,820 shares of company stock worth $214,240,731. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

