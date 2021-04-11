Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $328.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

