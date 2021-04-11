Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $79.00 at Robert W. Baird

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.76. Welltower has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $3,069,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,037,000 after buying an additional 319,682 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 5.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

