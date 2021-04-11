Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

NYSE:VIST opened at $2.77 on Friday. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $241.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.62.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 45.79%. The company had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

