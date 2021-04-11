Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

ZEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $144.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.94 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $352,654.15. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $147,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,128 shares of company stock valued at $17,587,672. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

