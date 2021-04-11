Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WPM. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

