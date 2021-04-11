Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

MARK stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. The company has a market cap of $217.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 3.34.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Remark will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Remark by 64.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 147,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Remark by 131.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 78,612 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Remark by 331.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 44,023 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Remark by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,481,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 817,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Remark in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

