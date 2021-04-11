Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IBTX. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Shares of IBTX opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.08.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

In other news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $7,983,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,093. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $48,418.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,123 shares of company stock worth $18,634,454. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,687,000 after buying an additional 327,744 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,140,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,327,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,168,000 after buying an additional 29,549 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 478,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,941,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank Group (IBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.