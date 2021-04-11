Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ KDMN opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.68. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

