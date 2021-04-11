Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

In other news, Director Brian J. Smith sold 10,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $656,552.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,647.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $2,984,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,418 shares of company stock worth $5,735,529. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,525,000 after buying an additional 76,329 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,916,000 after purchasing an additional 70,475 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 459,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 438,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

