Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Gap Down to $35.90

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.90, but opened at $34.69. Cortexyme shares last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 2,145 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cortexyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $992.65 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $860,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,981.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lamond acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $1,688,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,300. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cortexyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

