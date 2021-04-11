Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 19,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 268,658 shares.The stock last traded at $39.03 and had previously closed at $42.46.

ZNTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $43.49.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 24,536 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,064,126.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,035,440 shares in the company, valued at $44,907,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,107 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $742,272.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,256.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,732 shares of company stock worth $5,734,563.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,382,000 after acquiring an additional 47,459 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 24,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

