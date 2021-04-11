PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Trading Up 2.8%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s share price was up 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.06 and last traded at $35.00. Approximately 1,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 159,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. On average, research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $135,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 35,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $1,179,361.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,578 shares of company stock valued at $10,061,895 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $223,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

