U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Trading Up 4.6%

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 1,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 387,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USX shares. Stephens cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $579.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1,162.84 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $353,651.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

