CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.41

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.41 and last traded at $75.93, with a volume of 920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRAI. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get CRA International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $585.76 million, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average is $52.76.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CRA International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CRA International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.