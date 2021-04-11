Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on ACH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of ACH opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. Aluminum Co. of China has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.72.
About Aluminum Co. of China
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
