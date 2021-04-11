Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ACH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of ACH opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. Aluminum Co. of China has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter worth $239,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 97,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

