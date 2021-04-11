Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) to “Buy”

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

WTT stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

