Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) to announce sales of $2.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $1.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $14.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $26.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $72.06 million, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $119.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 29,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $557,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $885,197 over the last ninety days. 17.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after acquiring an additional 654,438 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

