Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HNNMY. Zacks Investment Research raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company products include accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its brands include H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, Cheap Monday, H&M Home, and ARKET.

