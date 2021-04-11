Gem Diamonds’ (GMDMF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Shares of Gem Diamonds stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.99.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.