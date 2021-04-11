Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) PT Raised to $650.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $585.00 to $650.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FRFHF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at $456.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $421.95 and its 200 day moving average is $356.23. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of $223.52 and a 1 year high of $458.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $27.26. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

