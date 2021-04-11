Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPSGY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $57.32 on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

