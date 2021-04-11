Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $57.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Banner currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Banner stock opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $144.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, analysts predict that Banner will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 68,436 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

