Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CS. Barclays upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE CS opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after buying an additional 687,344 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 19,763 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

