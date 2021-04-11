Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.
Dana stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. Dana has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dana Company Profile
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
