Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Dana stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. Dana has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dana will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

