KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Stock analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DENN has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens raised Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,786.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 580.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 272,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 12.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 61,478 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

