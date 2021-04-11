Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CGIFF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF opened at $5.68 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $6.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

