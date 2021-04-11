Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.31 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) will post $283.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $283.61 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $271.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATGE. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,670. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,161 shares of company stock valued at $129,564 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 23.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $39.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

