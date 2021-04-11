Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

Get Tenable alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TENB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Shares of TENB opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $713,550.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,705.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $88,886.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,648 shares of company stock valued at $19,201,290. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $36,979,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 45,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.