Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $89.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

PAYX opened at $96.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.16. Paychex has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Paychex by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 35,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $1,237,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

