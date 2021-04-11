General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $196.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “General Dynamics continues to witness strong order growth from both Pentagon and overseas clients. Its impressive backlog trends indicate solid demand for the company’s products, thereby bolstering its revenue generation prospects significantly. On the product development front, all five G700 flight test aircrafts are flying and have over 1,000 hours of test flight. General Dynamics’ shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, the fiscal 2021 defense budget has slashed its shipbuilding investments by $4 billion, which going forward could deal a heavy blow to the General Dynamics, a shipbuilding giant. Within its Aerospace segment, quarantine and travel restrictions in connection with the pandemic have impacted the timing of aircraft deliveries and the economic consequences of COVID-19 have affected demand.”

GD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.06.

Shares of GD stock opened at $183.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.83. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $121.67 and a 1 year high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

