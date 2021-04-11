Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at TD Securities

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial began coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

OTCMKTS:CHRRF opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.