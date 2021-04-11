First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) PT Raised to $21.00

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FHN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.45.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,735 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

