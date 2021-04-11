MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded MonotaRO from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MonotaRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of MONOY stock opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28. MonotaRO has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $65.67.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

