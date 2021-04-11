Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LZAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.70. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $69.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

