Barclays Downgrades KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KZMYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Peel Hunt downgraded KAZ Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of KZMYY stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. KAZ Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

